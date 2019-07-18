Cloud 9: UV survives CIT-U rally for ninth straight win

Cebu City, Philippines—The ARQ Builders-University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers survived the hard-fighting Tough Gear-Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 77-74, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win extended UV’s impressive winning streak during this preseason tournament to nine games and stay on top of the league with an immaculate 9-0 win-loss record.

The Lancers, though, had to earn it the hard way as the Wildcats fought back from a 15-point deficit behind the unlikely trio of Karl Ventura, Clark Con-ui, and Didoy Proel, who sparked CIT-U’s comeback with equal parts shotmaking and grit.

CIT-U managed to pull to within one, 74-75, after a floater by Ventura, who scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth canto. The Wildcats even had UV guard Gileant Delator trapped in a tight double-team near halfcourt but CIT-U was whistled for a foul, after which the veteran guard made two free throws to extend their lead to three, 77-74, with 8.4 seconds to go.

CIT-U called for time and on the ensuing play, Mark Christian Kong’s stepback triple from the corner fell short, giving UV the victory.

Las Coulibally led UV with 18 points while Delator punched in 15. Froiland Maglasang added 13 points.

CIT-U, which dropped to 1-8, got 21 points from Kong, 11 from Proel and 10 points from John Jabonete. /bmjo