Jump10 Philippine Selection gets underway in Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines—The loaded ARQ Builders prevailed over the PJ Goat, 67-57, to kick off their campaign in the Jump10 Philippine Selection tournament on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court here.

ARQ, which is composed of former and current players from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), took their time before finally imposing their will in the second half to come away with the easy win.

Ferdinand Lusdoc and Lyndon Gudez led ARQ with 14 points each while beanpole, Rino Berame, added 12 markers.

In other games, three-time defending Cesafi champions ARQ-University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, were also victorious as they demolished Tuburan, 83-40.

The second half proved to be UV’s playground as the Green Lancers outscored their opponents, 47-15.

Melvin Butohan paced UV with 17 points, Ted Saga added 14, Sheldon Gahi got 13 while Jerome Napao tallied 10 for the Green Lancers.

Two more Cesafi squads also pulled off wins.

Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma outlasted Sherilin 2, 43-37, in a tightly-contested game that was won down the stretch when the Cobras held their ground on defense in the final minute.

Red Cachuela anchored SWU-Phinma with 19 points and six rebounds while Gerald Fernandez added 11 points and seven boards.

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers also crushed PharmPro, 52-28.

Genesis Estardo paced USPF with 14 points while Alje Mendez had 10 points and five rebounds.

Organized by APX Sports, the Jump10 event will hand a whopping P100,000 cash prize to the eventual champion on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Not only that, the champion squad will also represent the Philippines in the Jump10 World Hoops Challenge in Shanghai, China in August. The winner of the World Hoops Challenge will bag a $100,000 cash prize. /bmjo