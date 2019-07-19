Dota 2’s International 2019 breaks record for largest prize pool in TI history 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A month before the main event of the Data 2 The International, the prize money for the annual tournament has already reached $29,592,847, or about P1.5B.

The tournament surpassed last year’s prize money of $25,532,177, or about P1.3B.

As of Friday, July 19, 2019, the Dota 2 Pool tracker has recorded a 1749.28 percent increase in the current prize pool.

A total of 18 invited and qualified teams from all over the world will compete to compete against each other to become the champion and claim the Aegis of Champion trophy.

The main event of the TI 2019 will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China from August 20 to 25, 2019.

The International 2019 is the ninth edition of The International hosted by the game’s developer Valve Corporation.

Dota 2 is an online competitive multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game and one of the most played game on Stream. /bmjo