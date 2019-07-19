Cops hold girl caught with gun inside Argao school

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 15-year-old girl was caught bringing a handgun inside a school in Argao town in southern Cebu.

The girl, a Grade 9 student of the school, was held by police for questioning on July 18 and the .22 caliber revolver she brought to school to show off to classmates and friends was confiscated, said Police Major Rolan Aliser, Argao Police Station chief, in an interview with CDN Digital on Friday, July 19.

The girl was later turned over to the town’s social worker.

Aliser said that the girl told them that a member of the family told her to hide the gun in a safe place, but she instead brought it to school to show to her classmates and friends.

A teacher, who got scared upon seeing the gun, then called police.

Aliser said that they would investigate further on who really owned the gun and file the appropriate case when the gun owner would be identified. /dbs