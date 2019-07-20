No let-up in drive vs substandard products, DTI-7 warns retailers, importers

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI-7) has warned retailers and importers that the agency would continue its campaign against the sales of substandard construction products.

Regional Director Aster Caberte made this statement after at least 14 hardware stores in the region were found selling substandard steel bars.

Caberte said they have issued notice of violation against these retailers who were among the 23 establishments monitored during a nationwide simultaneous monitoring conducted by the department on July 5, 2019. The activity was in response to a directive issued by the DTI central office Consumer Protection Group, through the Regional Operations Group.

All regional and provincial enforcement teams were ordered to conduct simultaneous surprise visits and inspections on various hardware stores as part of a nationwide campaign against the proliferation of substandard construction materials, she explained.

“DTI’s heightened presence in the market is meant to send a strong message to both consumers and business that we are serious in our campaign against uncertified and substandard materials,” Caberte said. “The protection of consumers is our utmost priority and we remain steadfast in our commitment.”

She said these erring establishments were charged for violation of Republic Act 4109 (Product Standards Law), Department Administrative Order No. 2, series of 2007 (DAO 2:2017) and Republic Act 7394 (Consumer Act).

The Product Standards Law prohibits the distribution, sale or offer for sale of any product covered by Philippine Standard Certification Schemes, which does not conform to the required and applicable Philippine National Standard quality or safety standards.

On the other hand, DAO 2:2007 prohibits importation, distribution, sale or offer sale or manufacture of any product covered by mandatory product certification, which does not bear the Bureau of Product Standards required identification and product markings.

The Consumer Act aims to ensure safe and good quality of food, drugs, cosmetics and devices, and regulate their production, sale, distribution and advertisement to protect the health of the consumer.

According to Caberte, the establishments issued with a notice of violation have been scheduled for pre-adjudication hearing at the respective DTI provincial offices.

She explained that the department has been focusing on construction products because of the huge demand for these due to the Build, Build, Build program of the present administration.

The department is urging the public to report establishments selling uncertified and non-conforming products to DTI Consumer Care Hotline 1-384 (1-DTI) or email to [email protected] /dcb