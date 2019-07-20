Blaze destroys 40 houses in Barangay Lahug

By Benjie Talisic and Gerard Vincent Francisco | July 20,2019 - 11:40 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A total of 40 houses was razed by fire that struck Sitio San Roque 3, Barangay Lahug early morning of Saturday, July 20.

Probers placed the estimated cost of damage to property at P100,000, according to Fire Officer 3 Lemuel John Uy.

Uy said they received the alarm at 3:20 a.m. Five minutes after, at 3:25 a.m, the fire was raised to second alarm.

The fire was controlled at 3:52 a.m.

Uy said the fire started at the ground floor of the house of a certain Nany Osa.

Because most of the house are made of wood and light materials, the blaze quickly spread to other houses.

A 14-year-old boy, who is reportedly the nephew of Osa, was injured during the incident. / celr