Working student’s post shows lady guard’s kind heart

Cebu City, Philippines—Sean Yu never thought a quick break from class one Friday afternoon would turn into an inspiring story.

This working student from a university in Cebu City came up with a story worth sharing after witnessing during his lunch break a lady guard sharing food to an old lady and a young boy.

Yu, 21, said he snapped photos of the lady guard’s good deed because he thought it would help inspire people and also change the way people look at security guards.

“It prompted me to pull out my phone and take a picture because it was just an extraordinary gesture coming from the lady guard, a common face in the campus who almost all students recognize. So at least, when they see her again, they’d look at her differently,” Yu said.

Yu said the inspiring act happened at one of the convenience stores near their university along P.Del Rosario Street.

“I asked her who they (old woman and young kid) were to her and she responded ‘wala lang, kita ko sa bata og naay kuyog tiguwang murag iya lola, nya naluoy jud ko’” shared Yu.

(“I don’t know them, I just saw the kid and this old lady who looks like his grandmother, I felt pity for them.)

After witnessing the kind gesture from the lady guard, Yu decided to post this experience on his Facebook page, in the hopes of inspiring netizens.

“This is not something you see every day,” he said, adding that the experience was the highlight of his day.

Since its posting last July 19, the post, as of press time, has already been shared 1,100 times and has garnered 1,900 reactions. /bmjo