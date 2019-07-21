Partner’s Cup: Cobras still unbeaten in second round

Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras continued to hold on to the second spot with a thrilling 72-69 win over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters breathing down their necks, the Cobras got off to a fast start and led, 23-7, in the first canto but had to hold off numerous comeback attempts by the Panthers down the stretch to nab the victory and push their win-loss record to 8-2.

What’s impressive is that SWU-Phinma has not lost a single game in the second round, padding their win streak to four games.

Senegalese student-athlete Lamine Thiam was a pillar of consistency for the Cobras as he finished with 26 points.

Dyll Roncal also continued his stellar play in the preseason, this time tallying 17 points to help offset the paltry three-point outing of star guard Shaquille Imperial.

Starting point guard William Polican did not suit up because of a bum shoulder he suffered while competing in the Jump10 Philippine Selection.

Sameen Swint led USPF with 25 points while guards Graggy Sarahina and Neon Chavez added 10 points each.

The Panthers dropped to 3-7 and now finds itself in danger of missing the Final Four. /bmjo