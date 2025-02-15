TEAM: 3 accident-prone intersections need traffic lights

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is planning to install traffic lights in three busy intersections, following the various accidents that happened there.

The three intersections being referred to are E.O. Perez St. near UCMED, C.D. Seno St. near the Mandaue City Hall of Justice, and D.M. Cortes St. near Tita Gwapa in Brgy. Opao.

Hyll Retuya, the TEAM head, said that the first two intersections have been identified as accident-prone, while D.M. Cortes St. is a truck corridor, which makes it dangerous for traffic enforcers who man traffic in the area.

“Ang kana’ng areas, mura bag patyanan. Sagad ana daghan fatalities during accidents,” he said.

(These areas are prone to deaths. Most of the fatalities are victims of accidents.)

Traffic lights

Wanting to ensure the safety of motorists and the traffic enforcers, the Mandaue City Traffic Board has recommended for the installation of traffic lights in these areas to better control traffic flow and prevent accidents.

In the absence of traffic lights, two traffic enforcers are stationed in these intersections to manually managed traffic flow.

Moreover, Retuya said that they are also planning to replace the already outdated traffic lights in 14 other intersections here to improve traffic management and ensure road safety.

Retuya said that the traffic lights that are found in these 14 intersections are already very old, some of which were installed as far back as 2010.

“Karun, makita baya nimo nga ang uban defective, ang uban nagblink-blink na tungod na sa kadugay,” said Retuya.

(You can very well see that some of these are already defective while there are those that keeps on blinking because of its age.)

The planned modernization of traffic lights in Mandaue City will be done ahead of a plan to integrate Artificial Intelligence into the city’s traffic system.

