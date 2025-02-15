Franklin Yee grateful for breakthrough in Nat’l Duathlon Team

CEBU CITY, Philippines—From manifesting to making it a reality, Franklin Ferdie Yee has earned a spot in the coveted Philippine Men’s Duathlon Team.

The 22-year-old Yee is among six Cebuano athletes who made it to the final roster of the national team, named by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP).

However, he holds a distinct honor—being the lone Cebuano in the national duathlon team, while the others secured spots in the triathlon squad.

Yee said this achievement once seemed out of reach, yet he never stopped believing.

“I never expected it, but I manifested it. I kept telling myself that no matter how impossible it seemed, I would get here. I just kept putting in the work, staying consistent, and eventually, it became a reality,” Yee told CDN Digital.

Yee’s journey

But beyond manifestation, Yee’s journey is built on sheer determination that included countless sleepless nights, early morning training sessions, and grinding himself to training and competitions. There were moments that Yee felt the weight of it all made him question if he should continue, but his perseverance never wavered.

“Relief, knowing that all the hard work, early mornings, and late nights were never wasted. There were days when I just wanted to take a break, but I’m absolutely grateful that I pushed through and didn’t give in,” he shared.

Yee has repeatedly proven his worth. Last November, he clinched the male overall title in the Dumaguete Triathlon 2024. He also showcased his endurance by finishing third overall in the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao and made history in the 2024 Clark Duathlon Classic as the only competitor to complete the race in under two hours.

National Team

Now part of the national team, Yee joins elite athletes such as John Leerams Chicano, Maynard Pecson, John Patrick Ciron, Irienold Reig Jr., Merry Joy Trupa, Jena Valdez, and Bea Marie Quiambao. The junior elite duathlon men’s team includes Dayshaun Karl Ramos, Darell Johnson Bada, Euan Arrow Ramos, and Peter Sancho del Rosario.

When asked about his goals as a national athlete, Yee’s focus is clear which is to bring home medals on the international stage.

“Hopefully, medals! I want to represent the Philippines on a bigger stage and make a meaningful impact on the team,” said Yee, who is also a student-athlete at the University of San Carlos (USC) and a member of the Asian Orthopedics Team.

Amidst his personal success, Yee remains grateful to those who believed in him from the start.

“First and foremost, I wouldn’t be here without God—I’m always grateful to Him every single day. My mom and brothers, my sponsor Asian Orthopedics, Doc Pierre Mella, and all of TEAM AO. My coaches, Arvin Loberanis and Lou Ramos, and everyone who has been there since day one. I can’t mention everyone, but you know who you are,” Yee said.

Besides Yee, five other Cebuano triathletes were named to the national triathlon team, including Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) medalists Andrew Kim Remolino, Raven Faith Alcoseba, and Matthew Justine Hermosa. Also joining them are 2024 Asia Triathlon Para Cup silver medalist Alex Niño Silverio and para-athlete Cedei Abellana.

