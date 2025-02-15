Dangerous storm triggers flooding, mudslides in LA County

LOS ANGELES – A destructive storm is making its way out of Southern California Friday, but not before flooding streets, neighborhoods and freeways, causing crashes and congestion, and leading to evacuation orders in recent burn areas.

Heavy rain pummeled most of the region Thursday and intensified, sparking flooding and mud flows, particularly in Pacific Palisades, Altadena and Pasadena.

The roof of a Smart & Final store in Azusa collapsed during the storm. There were no reports of injuries to shoppers or employees at the store.

Record rainfall was reported in downtown Los Angeles, with 2.8 inches breaking the record for the day of 2.71 inches set in 1954.

The National Weather Service issued a series of flash flood warnings for much of Los Angeles County, including the Eaton, Palisades, Franklin and Bridge fire burn areas.

Flooding

According to the NWS, rainfall rates were recorded in some areas at levels as three-quarters of an inch to 1.2 inches per hour — well above the rate that can typically trigger flooding or debris flows.

Storm runoff was seen racing down streets in the Pacific Palisades area, carrying mud and debris as it overwhelmed a catch basin and cascaded onto a fortunately empty street.

NWS forecasters said law enforcement in the area was reporting multiple vehicle inundated by mud across the burn area.

In the Hollywood Hills, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a debris flow that parked 8 inches of mud on Mulholland Drive. No injuries were reported, but crews scrambled to ensure the safety of structures above and below the slide area.

Mud also swamped parts of Malibu Canyon and Pacific Coast Highway — roadways that were closed prior to the storm’s arrival.

Life-threatening

In issuing flash flood warnings, NWS forecasters said, “There is now a high risk for a life-threatening debris flow.”

The flood warnings covered areas including Malibu, Topanga State Park, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, Topanga Canyon Road through the Santa Monica Mountains and Mandeville Canyon, Malibu Canyon and Las Virgenes roads through the Santa Monica Mountains, Mount Wilson, Pasadena, Altadena, Sierra Madre, Arcadia, Monrovia, Chatsworth, Northridge, Woodland Hills, Encino, Van Nuys, Santa Clarita, North Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Universal City, Burbank, Hollywood, Venice, Culver City and Griffith Park.

LAPD officers went to each of those affected homes to notify them of the order. Those homeowners also received electronic notifications, and door-hangers were left at their homes if police were unable to contact them.

