Archdiocese of Cebu brings Kundirana 2019 to Cebu for a fund-raising event

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Kundiman is a traditional Filipino love song and Harana that is sang to serenade. The Kundirana 2019 will surely take you down memory lane and will make you sway to your classic favorites and to groove to their modern rendition The Mabuhay Singer’s Leron Leron Sinta and IV of Spades’s Mundo.

For more than 45 years, Kundirana has been singing songs by some of our popular singers like Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, Dingdong Avanzado, Randy Santiago, and many more.

Witness as this group of high school boys passionately share the joy and peace of Kundiman at Harana with the beats of their music that is inspired by our own rich culture, the Original Pinoy Music. This esteemed group of the Music Ministry of La Salle Green Hills, Manila has performed before local and international audiences. They also ended their recent US tour with a total of 29 performances that lasted for a month.

The Archdiocese of Cebu through the Marriage, Family & Life – Cebu Archdiocesan Foundation Inc. proudly presents “KUNDIRANA 2019 GOES TO CEBU”, a fund-raising event to support the Diocese’s activities in strengthening Christian families through its programs and projects.

As one community that treasure family and marriage, you are cordially invited to come and join us in our prowess at IEC Convention Center this coming July 27, 2019 (Saturday). Kundirana 2019 will be performing in two acts: the Matinee show that will start at 2:30pm and the Gala show will start at 6:30pm.

Grab your tickets now at the office of Marriage, Family & Life – Cebu Archdiocesan Foundation Inc. (MFL-CAFI) located at the Archbishop’s Residence Compound, University of San Carlos Office of the Student Affairs, and Cebu Institute of Technology-University President’s Office. You can also reach us through these numbers (032) 254-0964, 0922 610 7357 (Sun), 0922 857 3028 (Sun), or (0917) 180 4615 (Globe). For more information you can also email us at [email protected] or visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mfl.cafi/. /dcb