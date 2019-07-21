ROUND 12: Pacquiao holds on as Thurman looks for knockout

MANILA, Philippines—Keith Thurman looked to establish his game plan early in the 12th round sensing a knockout would be the only thing that would win him this fight.

Manny Pacquiao, methodical in his approach, didn’t allow Thurman to get his offense going and was quick to maintain his distance from the American.

Pacquiao then rocked Thurman in the middle of the ring with 1:30 left in the fight and the Filipino followed it up with a lunging left to push the American back.

Thurman then lunged forward to land a stiff jab but Pacquiao lands his own in the middle of the ring.