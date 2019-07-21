ROUND 11: Thurman staying alive

MANILA, Philippines—Keith Thurman had Manny Pacquiao on the ropes in the first 10 seconds of the 11th round but the Filipino legend was quick to bring the action to the middle of the ring.

Pacquiao continued to work Thurman’s body, the same area he nearly put to mush in the 10th round.

Thurman swung a wild overhand left and that allowed Pacquiao to lunge forward but he could not get his shots to land.

Thurman responded with a left that put Pacquiao to the ropes but that lasted for less than two seconds as Pacquiao tagged Thurman’s jaw with a stiff jab.