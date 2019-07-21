Manny Pacquiao captures WBA super welterweight crown after split decision over Thurman

MANILA, Philippines—Manny Pacquiao continued his illustrious legacy when he took the WBA Super World welterweight championship from Keith Thurman via split decision Sunday (Manila time) at MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao (62-7-2) had the early momentum in the fight when he dropped Thurman (29-1) with a right hook and he continued his dominance until the fifth round when he landed his power shots and flurries on the erstwhile undefeated American.

Thurman, who had his 29-fight winning streak snapped, had his moments in the fight when he looked to have the upper hand from rounds six to nine.

Pacquiao, however, nearly stopped the fight in the 10th with a liver blow that reeled Thurman.

In the end, it was the Filipino icon who took the judges’ scorecards, 115-113, 115-112, 113-114.