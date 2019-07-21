40-year-old Pacquiao defeats Thurman via split decision
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Manny Pacquiao knocked down Keith Thurman in the first round and persevered for an exciting split-decision victory in their WBA welterweight championship bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday night (Sunday noon, Philippine time), adding a third straight win to his career resurgence after turning 40 years old.
Pacquiao (62-7-2) dropped his previously unbeaten opponent with a combination late in the first round, and the “Pacman” dominated the opening rounds with a combination of flair and power that recalled the incredible prime of the only eight-division champion in boxing history.
Thurman (29-1) showed remarkable tenacity in rallying through the middle rounds, repeatedly testing Pacquiao’s chin with big shots.
Two judges, Dave Moretti and Tim Cheatham, scored the bout 115-112 for Pacquiao, while Glenn Feldman scored it 114-113 for Thurman. The Associated Press also scored it 115-112 for Pacquiao.
Pacquiao is now the oldest holder of a major welterweight title in boxing history.
“I was blessed tonight,” said Pacquiao after the victory.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.