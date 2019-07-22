Gilas Defenders stay unbeaten in IBP cagefest

Cebu City, Philippines—The Gilas Defenders and the Pañeros kept their spotless records intact after they pulled off convincing victories in the IBP Basketball League 2019 1st Conference last Sunday, July 22, 2019, at the Capitol Parish Gym.

The Defenders routed the Dissenter Bad Boys, 85-69, thanks to a torrid start that saw them zoom off to a 28-6 lead.

Van Ligutan and Rowell Juban each scored 22 points to lead the way for the Defenders.

The Pañeros, on the other hand, destroyed the Aniceta Red Vipers, 79-61.

The Defenders and the Pañeros boast of identical 4-0 win-loss records.

In another match, the Spartans nipped the Rebels, 73-67, as Matt Medalle led five players in double-figures with 20 points.

Nate Garcia and Charles Divinagracia cashed in 12 markers each while Raymund Ocupe and Andrew Entera added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Spartans’ win raised their record to 3-1.

The 1 Cebu Lex Idols also bumped their record to 3-1 with a merciless 66-23 drubbing of YLAC.

James Jabil paced the winners with 18 points. /bmjo