Baby Lancers are Under-15 champions in CYBL

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers turned on the jets late to pull off a 55-43 win over the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu and hoist the championship in the Under-15 division of the Cebu Youth Basketball League last weekend at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball court along Mango Avenue.

Down by a point, 36-37, Brian Toring, Denisvee Ryan Sinoy and Lawrence Petchan connived in a blistering 17-3 run to turn the tables around and erect a 53-40 lead with just 1:05 remaining.

Petchan scored 12 points while Franc Gabunada added 11 to give UV its second grassroots title this month after it captured the Under-12 crown a few weeks earlier.

In the Under-18 semifinals, the Batang Mandaragat came from behind to stun the Sisters of Mary School-Boystown, 61-55, and advance to the championship round.

Patrick Ayag and James Llenes led the rally that allowed Batang Mandaragat to tie the game at 55-all, with two minutes left, and pave the way for them to take the win.

Ayag and Allen Augusto scored 18 points each while Llenes scored all 16 of his points in the second half.

The loss spoiled the incredible shooting display put forth by SMS-Boystown’s Cee-Jay Gonzales, who drained seven triples en route to scoring 26 points.

Batang Mandaragat will face the winner of the semifinals showdown between Southwestern University-PHINMA and Mt. Olives School of the Philippines. /bmjo