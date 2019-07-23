Streaking UC, SWU-Phinma collide

Games Tuesday

Cebu Coliseum

5:30 p.m. – Cebu Landmasters-USC vs. USJ-R

7 p.m. – SWU-Phinma vs. Joemangs-UC

Cebu City, Philippines—Two teams that are on four-game winning streaks, which are battling for a twice-to-beat advantage in the next round will be facing off as the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras take on the Joemang’s Surplus-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Something has got to give in this battle between two teams that have remained undefeated in the second round.

The Cobras currently tote an 8-2 (win-loss) mark, which puts them in second place and on track to snag one of the top two spots after the double round-robin eliminations.

The University of the Visayas Green Lancers are planted firmly at the top with a perfect 10-0 card.

The top two finishers will earn a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinal round.

The Webmasters, however, have found their groove in the second round, winning four straight to boost their record to 7-3.

In the first game, the Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors will also try to keep their hold of fourth place and the last ticket to the next round when they duke it out against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars.

At 4-6, USC finds itself in a must-win position with USJ-R (3-8) and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (3-7) still within striking distance of claiming the fourth spot. /bmjo