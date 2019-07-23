5 must-do steps to get over the person you thought was ‘the one’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ending a relationship with someone you thought was your “forever” isn’t easy.

Accepting that it’s over gets a little bit more difficult if you shared so much precious memories together when things were going well.

As part of the separation phase, one might experience a lot of sleepless nights and self-doubt.

But, as the saying goes, life must go on.

So cheer up little warrior! We’ll help you get over the hump with these five tips (based on experience) that can help fix a broken person’s heart after a break-up with who they thought was “the one.”

Cut off the communication for good

If you are really eager to forget your ex, then stop chatting with her (or him!) Period. It is useless if you keep updating what’s happening in his or her life. You better focus on yourself instead. Blocking your ex in social media is–although kinda harsh–the best step to cut off the communication with your former partner. This is also a way that can help you focus on your personal growth and a step towards moving forward from the past.

Avoid the places that keep you reminded from him or her

Another way to get over a person is to stop thinking of him or her. That’s why avoiding the “hangout” places that will make you think of him or her is a must. But, if you and your ex are workmates, then avoiding him or her in the workplace is your last resort. Talk to him or her again only when you heal from the heartaches.

Reconnect with old friends and have fun!

Diverting all your attention to things that are fun to do is another way to forget your ex. Catch up with your old friends. Have fun and hang out with them from time to time. This way, you will be able to improve your social life, stop thinking of the past, and start focusing on your on personal growth and happiness.

Forgive and love yourself

After the breakup, you are probably thinking about things like “I am not enough” or “There’s something wrong about me.” Stop it! Blaming yourself won’t help ease the pain. Remember that what’s happening in your life right now is not your fault. If it is, try to forgive yourself and let go of the disappointment, guilt, and self-doubt. Trust us, you will able to grasp true freedom in yourself.

Feel the pain and accept the situation wholeheartedly

As what most people say, “Endure the pain, enjoy the gain.” We know that it’s tough and painful to let go of a person who already became part of your life. But, it is pointless to hold that person who doesn’t want to hold you back. Accept the fact that you both are not meant to be together so that you can get back on track with strong, positive, and self-love mindset.

Like what most people say, you cannot see the brighter side if you’re letting yourself get stuck.

Cutting your ties with someone who was important to you is not easy. That’s very true. So if you keep holding on to memories, expect to still get hurt until maybe you lose respect of yourself.

So just remember, not all heartaches are bad. Some are blessings in disguise. It could be a life-changing event that will make you stronger in your next relationship. /bmjo