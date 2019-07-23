Understanding things mad girlfriends say

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Deciphering a code from ages ago is a challenge.

But have you tried unlocking words your girlfriend says through text or private message when she’s mad?

It’s not only challenging. It’s scary.

Don’t worry, CDN Digital will walk you through in trying to understand those short and cryptic text messages from your furious girlfriend.

Fine

Growing up, we usually associate this word as a safe word. But in the mad-girlfriend world, this means, NO! Everything is not fine. Dig deep mister and see what made her say everything’s fine when, in fact, everything is not falling into place.

Have fun

Do you have plans on going out with the boys? Think again. This reply is only applicable if your girl feels like you are being shady about your night out or if you told her on the 11th hour, which is a major NO-NO! So, do you want to “have fun” or live for the next day? Your call.

Thanks

You say ‘I love you’ and she replies with this. Uh-oh! Something’s definitely not right. Retrace your day, text messages or the comments down to the reactions you made on social media. Something’s not right here. Thanks can sometimes mean, “Geez, really?”

Leave me alone

DON’T ever take that literally. Follow her ’till she makes it home or to the office. Whatever you do, do not leave her. Because once you really leave her alone, God bless your soul. World war 3 will surely come your way. Just follow her, girls are sometimes the best actors, you know.

K— game over, brother. Go buy her favorites and pray to all the saints, cause this is not good. Mayday, mayday!

Girls are easy to please, but mad girlfriends are not easy to understand or decipher.

But with the right kind of affection and assurance, you’ll be fine… We hope. So, good luck dude. /bmjo