LOOK: This artist reimagines Bible characters in modern society

Art is universal. Every day, we see and touch art unknowingly as it manifests itself in different forms such as photographs, music, and words. Most artists correlate their craft through emotions and shared stories, shaping art in their own unique concepts.

Recently, the Facebook page Arkitekyuklid went viral because of the caricatures he posted on Bible characters depicted as modern-day people. As of this writing, the drawings, which were created by Euclid Templonuevo, garnered more than 10,000 shares and 3,000 reactions.

In an interview with InqPOP!, Templonuevo said, “People will praise you for your work, on the other hand, there are people who will criticize you and say negative things about you, [and] even judge you. So everything I do, I always make sure that it will glorify the Lord.”

He also added that, as a Christian and an artist, this is his own way of spreading God’s word.

Check out some of his creative works:

In the book of Genesis, Adam and Eve were told not to eat the fruit of knowledge in the Garden of Eden.

由 Arkitekyuklid 发布于 2019年7月13日周六

Just like most women who go through heartbreak, Job cut his hair and shaved his head when he went through the anguish of losing his children and his properties.

The artist also illustrated the absolute perfection of God.

Based on a Bible story, Jesus was able to feed 5,000 people using five loaves of bread and two fish!

The tax collector Zaccheus is illustrated as an Indian or “Bombay”, who offers money lending known as 5-6.

Here’s how Peter “The Fisherman” will post some #FoodPorn on social media.

If Jesus and His disciples ever created a group chat, you could expect these kind of messages. LOL

