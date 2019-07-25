Land Bank of the Philippines warns cardholders of ‘account lock’ scam

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) is warning its cardholders of an electronic mail (e-mail) being sent to its clients asking for personal information.

In a memorandum sent to government agencies, the LBP said the the e-mail would send an alarming letter to clients, saying that their accounts are “locked.”

A link is then provided for the “recovery” of the account, asking for personal information.

The LBP said this is a Phishing Software, which aims to steal personal data from the victim, including credit accounts and passwords.

The government bank is urging the clients to never share their personal information online as this would put their accounts in danger. The LBP said they will never ask for sensitive information through e-mail.

“All issues regarding LBP accounts should be personally raised to the nearest branch,” LBP said. /bmjo