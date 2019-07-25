Aldenatics Cebu: We understand cancellation of KathDen movie tour 

Cebu City, Philippines – “We totally understand.”

This was the reaction of Khemverly Augusto Gonzales, one of the administrators of Aldenatics Cebu, after Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo’s “Hello, Love, Goodbye” movie tour in Cebu City supposedly slated Friday, July 26, 2019, won’t push through.

Gonzales admitted, though, they are disappointed because they have been waiting for them to visit Cebu.

“We were excited when we found out about it but for sure they have a good reason why it got canceled,” she told CDN Digital.

A source told CDN Digital that the movie tour will not push through but a digital interview will be done.

CDN Digital is still getting the side of the organizers as of press time.

Richards is currently paired with Bernardo for an upcoming movie, “Hello, Love, Goodbye” helmed by award-winning filmmaker Cathy Garcia-Molina under Star Cinema.

KathDen’s first movie will hit Philippine cinemas on July 31, 2019.

Aldenatics Cebu is Richards’ fan base in Cebu which was founded in 2011.

Gonzales said they welcomed the KathDen tandem and is positive in this project.

Richards rose to fame when he was paired with Phenomenal Star Maine Mendoza where their love team was called, AlDub. /bmjo