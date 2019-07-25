USC completes Cesafi Partner’s Cup semis cast

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors completed the semifinal cast in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup after they defeated the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 81-74, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Warriors finished the double round-robin elimination round with an even 6-6 (win-loss) record, good to take the fourth seed.

They will take on the top-seeded ARQ-University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers in the semifinals, which begins on Monday, July 29. UV will be armed with a twice-to-beat advantage.

The other semifinal match-up will feature the second seeded Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma taking on the Joemang’s Surplus-University of Cebu (UC).

The Cobras will have the win-once bonus in this pairing.

The win however, came at a cost for USC as five of their players got one-game suspensions for their involvement in a late-game fracas.

With 1:09 remaining and USC up 79-71, after a slam-dunk by Sommy Managor and a transition layup by Magic Marata, the latter and USPF’s Mhike Patalinghug got tangled up under the basket.

Several players from USC’s bench then went onto the floor and when the dust settled, Marata and Patalinghug were ejected, as were USC’s Ken Bekibel, Sean Vestil, Denzel Gabutan and Jhollo Pakanna for leaving the bench area.

Managor led USC in scoring with 23 points while Roosvelt Jellanguiao added 13 markers. Marata pitched in 12.

USPF, which dropped to 3-8 and remained winless in the second round, got 17 points apiece from American student-athlete Sameen Swint and speedy guard Graggy Sarahina. /bmjo