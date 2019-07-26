Despite undermanned, Max4-Birada Cebu vows to put up good fight

Cebu City, Philippines—Guard Alfred Codilla recognizes the daunting task that he and the rest of the Max4-Birada Cebu face when they compete in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Patriot’s Cup on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the SM Megamall Events Center.

With just three players in their roster, Codilla — a former Cebu Shark — says their stamina and durability will be severely tested.

But Codilla said the team isn’t going to back down from the challenge.

“We will put a good fight tomorrow, with God’s grace and guidance,” said Codilla, who will be joined by University of San Jose-Recoletos’ Elmer Echavez and Nigerian Rich Managor on the team.

Codilla said what will be motivating them will be the fact that they are representing Cebu, which is known to produce talented basketball players such as PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo and Cebuano hotshot Dondon Hontiveros, who is the team’s coach.

“There is going to be a lot of pressure since there will only be three of us playing and we won’t be able to substitute anyone in but we still need to do our very best because we are representing Cebu,” said Codilla

Codilla was actually plugged into the Cebu roster in the third leg of the 3×3 circuit and the move immediately paid dividends as he, along with Echavez, Jerome Napao, and Fred Elombi, made it all the way to the semifinals before succumbing to eventual champions Wilkins-Balanga.

“I was overwhelmed when Coach Don (Hontiveros) put his trust in me. I’m just happy to be part of the team and it’s really another opportunity for me to showcase my skills and talent,” said the former University of the Visayas Green Lancer.

Cebu will face off against the Thunder Pateros on Saturday in a knockout game and Codilla is hoping they would be able to put on a good performance for Cebu. /bmjo