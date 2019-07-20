After 14 years, ‘Goin’ Bulilit’ goes off the air
MANILA, Philippines — “Goin’ Bulilit,” one of the longest running kiddie comedy show on television, goes off the air with its final episode on August 4.
The ABS-CBN gag show’s head writer Josel Garlitos and one of its directors Badjie Mortiz announced the end of the shows on their respective Instagram accounts Thursday.
“Ngayon #AngHulingDalawangLinggo na lang ang #GoinBulilit … Mga graduates, cast, staff, crew, mga manonood at sa mga lahat ng sumubaybay sa 14 na taon ng paborito niyong award-winning comedy gag show tuwing Linggo, ano ang #KwentongBulilit mo? @goinbulilitonline #GoodbabyeBulilit,” Garlitos wrote.
“For always,” Mortiz simply wrote as caption in a photo of the show’s cast.
The last episode of “Goin’ Bulilit” airs on August 4, according to the promo teaser released by ABS-CBN.
“Goin’ Bulilit” served as a launchpad for some of the country’s biggest stars like Kathryn Bernardo, Jane Oineza, Julia Montes, Nash Aguas and more.
The show premiered on ABS-CBN in February 2005. /muf
