Street basketball action in Cebu gets boost with Court Kingz Cebu Tour 

Cebu City, Philippines—The Court Kingz vow to give the Cebuanos a basketball show they won’t soon forget in the Court Kingz Cebu Tour.

The Court Kingz, a United States-based streetball team, is in Cebu and will be conducting basketball clinics, motivational talks and local exhibition games all around the island as part of their Summer Tour 2019.

They will also be dropping by local basketball courts as part of their “Crash the Court” campaign.

The team’s first game will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019, against the Talisay Aquastars at the Talisay City Sports Complex.

They will then face off against Cebuano hoops legend, Dondon Hontiveros and the Jump10 Philippine Team in an exhibition game on August 3, 2019, at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) gym in Basak.

The activities are aimed at motivating the youth to participate in sports that would lead to better engagement with future local government unit programs.

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years and we just want to bring out the very best from the payers and live for God, and get the best exposure possible for the players and the team,” said founder, Victor Martinez, who started the team back in 2004 in Richmond, Virginia.

Since then, Court Kingz has developed into an inspirational tool to impact young people all over the world. Their electrifying hardcourt exploits — which include eye-popping dribbling skills and high-flying dunks — have been seen and featured on such prominent channels such as ESPN, Bleacher Report BallisLife and Slam Magazine.

The Court Kingz have also made stops in many different countries including China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Bahamas, Ecuador, Venezuela, Dominican Republic.

Present at the press conference that was held at the Raphael’s Sports Café on Friday morning were Jalen Smith, Randall “Remix” Smith, Sam “Zig Zag” Diaz, Mitchell Anderson and Mark “The Preacher” Thomas.

The Court Kingz‘ stop in Cebu is being organized by Apex Sports — a Cebu-based company that seeks to provide the Filipino athlete the right platform to showcase their skills.

Apex’s Gene Noel Gallarde said that fans have a lot to expect in the upcoming games.

“It will be all about entertainment and interacting with the kids,” Gallarde said.

“This is a great opportunity for the Cebuanos to watch the country’s best players play against America’s finest basketball players,” said executive producer, Pat Maluya.

Ticket prices for the exhibition game on August 3 are set at P500 for courtside, P350 for the lower box and P200 for the upper box.

Ticket outlets are at Raphael’s Sports Cafe SM Seaside, Rad Chameleon at Imus St., or you may call 254-5642, 4150956 and 09951503639. /bmjo