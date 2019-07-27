Former Negros town mayor shot dead inside house

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Death came at 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, inside his very own house.

Police confirmed that former Ayungon town mayor Edsel Enardecido was shot dead by unknown assailants inside his home in Barangay Tampocon I, Ayungon town in Negros Oriental province.

Ayungon town is located 83 kilometers from Dumaguete City.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Roy Devero of Ayungon Police Station confirmed the news to CDN Digital in a phone interview.

Personnel from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) are still in the area to collect evidence. / celr