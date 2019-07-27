Gullas led Raptors defeat Scorpions in Elite Basketball Club Cebu City Season 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Raptors leaned on a fantastic start to get the best of the Scorpions, 91-71, in the Elite Basketball Club Cebu City Season 15 on Friday night, July 26, at the Visayan Glass Gym in Guadalupe.

The huge cushion the Raptors built at the start proved to be more than enough to get them the victory and even up their win-loss record at 3-3.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. had a fantastic all-around outing as he scored 23 points and added four rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot. Guard Raymond Jimenez tallied 22 points while forward Adrian Monteclar was a beast down low with 14 markers.

Paul Torrecampo led the struggling Scorpions with 21 points while Germaine Guarisma had 19. Archie Dungog added 18 as the Scorpions dropped to 1-5.

In the other game, the Wolves snatched their second win of the season in come-from-behind fashion, with a 70-66 victory over the Hawks. The Wolves, which is now at 2-4, had a monster game from Ervin Lopena, who had a double-double performance of 23 points and 20 rebounds to go with three assists and two steals.

Ervin Badrina added 19 points to help the Wolves improve to 2-4 and clip the Hawks, which fell to 3-3. /dcb

Below is a breakdown of the scores.

First Game:

Raptors (91)

Gullas- 23, Jimenez- 22, Panerio- 17, Monteclar- 14, Cannen- 7, Villanueva- 4, Dimaano- 4

Scorpions (71)

Torrecampo -21, Guarisma- 19, Dungog- 18, Llanos- 7, Faytone- 2, Goyha- 2, Besabella- 2

Quarterscores: 25-6, 42-25, 65-42, 91-71

Second Game:

Wolves (70)

Lopena- 23, Badrina- 19, Duran- 9, Elizondo- 6, Chu- 6, Villarosa- 3, Micaral- 2, Millanes- 2

Hawks (66)

Abayon- 17, Truz- 10, Gonzales- 9, Gastador- 9, Lañojan- 8, Sparks- 5, Salcedo- 3, Aldave- 3, Mendoza- 2

Quarterscores: 14-25, 24-37, 44-48, 70-66