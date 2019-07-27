DFA now accepts Philpost ID cards in passport applications

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will already accept postal identification cards issued by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PhilPost) as a proof of identify in passport applications.

Rachel Betos, Philpost Central Visayas (Philpost-7) marketing specialist, said their office negotiated with DFA for the use of postal IDs as a primary ID in passport applications.

“The public now has more alternative in choosing what IDs to present upon applying for passport with the DFA,” she said.

Currently, the DFA accepts IDs issued by the Social Security System (SSS), Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) as valid IDs.

DFA also accepts Unified Multi-Purpose Identification Cards (UMID), drivers licenses issued by the Land Transportation Office (MTO) license, voter’s ID, firearms license, senior citizen ID, airman license and school ID.

With DFA’s acknowledgement of postal IDs, Betos said they will now be strict in the processing of postal ID applications. They will also be adding security features to make sure that their IDs will not be easily tampered with.

“Our card is very secure wherein we added QR code and fingerprint for verification,” Betos said.

Betos said that they will also be providing DFA with access to their database for the verification of postal IDs used in passport application.

Meanwhile, Philpost IDs can also be used in bank transactions after they were issued accreditation by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Betos added. /dcb