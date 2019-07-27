Phenom-Basilan edges Wilkins Balanga, bags Patriot’s Cup title, P1M prize

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Phenom-Basilan Steel was crowned the new champions of the 2019 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Patriot’s Cup as they defeated the Wilkins-Balanga, 21-20 in an pulse-pounding overtime game on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the SM Megamall Events Center.

The win allowed Basilan to book their place in the 2019 FIBA 3X3 Jeddah Masters on October 18 to 19 on top of winning the whopping P1,000,000 cash prize.

Franky Johnson donned the hero’s cape for Basilan as he sank a difficult fall-away two-pointer from the corner in overtime. In the race-to-two extra time period, Basilan was down one after a Karl Dehesa layup. Showing his veteran wares in the next possession, Troy Rike made a quick handoff to Franky Johnson, screening Dehesa.

The 6-foot-3 guard then danced his way on the right corner, before heaving a fadeaway deuce over the outstretched arms of Dehesa.

For the second straight conference, the Balanga franchise finished in second place, bringing home P400,000 and a ticket to the 2019 Xiongan Challenger which takes place from August 23-24.

Alvin Pasaol and Travis Franklin paced Balanga with seven points each. Chris De Chavez, who forced overtime with a driving layup with six ticks remaining, and Karl Dehesa added three markers apiece.

The Kings bagged third place honors to come away with P200,000./dbs