IN PHOTOS: The first ever Visayan Music Awards 2019

By Michelle Padayhag and Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo

By Michelle Padayhag and Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo | July 27,2019 - 08:50 PM

Refresh this page for updates

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu made history on Saturday night, July 27, as the first ever Visayan Music Awards was held at the Oakridge Pavilion.

Ten finalists were chosen from 483 submissions, according to Kenneth Cobonpue, Visayan Music Awards creative director.