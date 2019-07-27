IN PHOTOS: The first ever Visayan Music Awards 2019

Refresh this page for updates
CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu made history on Saturday night, July 27, as the first ever Visayan Music Awards was held at the Oakridge Pavilion.
Ten finalists were chosen from 483 submissions, according to Kenneth Cobonpue, Visayan Music Awards creative director.
Cebuana singer-songwriter Karen Ann Cabrera, popularly known as Karencitta, performs her hit songs “Cebuana” and “BamBamBam” during the opening production of the Visayan Music Awards 2019 Finals Night on July 27 at the Oakridge Pavilion in Mandaue City.
Visayan Music Awards 2019 Finals Night is hosted by Cebuana-Boholana comedian/host Giselle Sanchez and model/host Jonathan Cimafranca.
Visayan Music Awards 2019 Finalist No. 1 is “Sama Lang Kanimo” by Fr. Reymund Quito and interpreted by Gail Blanco.
Aaron Domingo sings Ramon Christopher Calam’s “Ayaw sa Karon.” The song is based on Calam’s expereriences when he was still in college.
Visayan Music Awards Finalist No. 3 is “Kalimtan Na Ka Karon,” a song composed by Ruel Ceriño and interpreted by former “Tawag ng Tanghalan” contender Chingkie Maylon. “Kalimtan Na Ka Karon” is a song about waiting for a loved one to come back.
Ferdinand Aragon sings his own composition “Matag Piraso.”
Lawyer Georg Laurente and Dane Smith sing “Balitaw” composed by Yana Durado. Lyrics with by Adonis Durado.
