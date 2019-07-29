NJEB Construction, Tito’s Kitchen take top two spots in DBL

Cebu City, Philippines—NJEB Construction and Tito’s Kitchen came away with wins during the last day of the elimination round to emerge as the top two seeds in the semifinals of the Duterte Basketball League on Sunday night, July 28, 2019, at the Capitol Parish Gym.

NJEB Construction took down PAGCOR, 84-76, to land the top seed with an 8-1 (win-loss) record.

Jandel Sulit filled up the stat sheet with 27 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots while Warren Canete was just as effective, tallying 17 points, four boards, eight assists and five steals.

Meanwhile, Tito’s Kitchen bested the ARQ Builders, 71-68, to snag the second seed. Although the two teams ended up with the same win-loss record, Tito’s Kitchen got the higher seed by virtue of the winner-over-the-other rule.

Airland Tulda was at the point of Tito’s Kitchen’s attack with 18 points, two boards, two assists and three steals while Oliver Sanoy added 17 markers.

The last ticket to the semifinals is still being decided between RDT Inc. and the Huskies after the two teams ended up with identical 6-3 cards. /bmjo