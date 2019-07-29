SMS 1 wins IBF Youth Leaders Cup U18 3X3 hoops tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Sisters of Mary School (SMS) 1 emerged as the champions of the International Basketball Foundation Youth Leaders Cup U18 3×3 Tournament after they bested SMS-9, 22-15, in the finals on Sunday at the SMS-Girlstown in Talisay City.

It was a huge win for SMS, which now gets the chance to represent the country in the IBF Youth Leaders Cup U18 3X3 basketball tournament in Bali, Indonesia, this September.

C-Jay Gonzales led the way for SMS-1, spiked by eight two-pointers including the long-range dagger that sealed the victory. He was joined on the mixed team by Ryan Dizo, Delight Espino and Jenny Amor Baslan.

The tournament format entails that a squad must be composed of two boys and two girls in the under-18 age group.

The finals victory capped off a perfect run through the tournament for SMS-1, which topped their group via a 3-0 sweep and then beat Compre B, 16-10, in the quarterfinals before defeating Compre A, 21-10, in the semis.

SMS-9, meanwhile, also topped their group with a 3-0 romp and beat SMS-2 in the quarterfinals, 22-14. However, they had to scrap past Ateneo de Davao, 21-20, in the semifinals.

Special guest for the event is Amanda Alejandrino, the country’s first representative to the IBF Youth Leaders Workshop in 2018. Cebuano Aaron Cañete served as this year’s representative to the workshop.

Alejandrino, a champion cheerleader at National University, spoke about the thrust of the International Basketball Foundation Youth Leaders program, and how this was more than just about basketball./dbs