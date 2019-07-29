Napao logs triple-double to lead Cheetahs to victory

Cebu City, Philippines—Former Cesafi Mythical Five member Jerome Napao put on a scintillating display of hardcourt brilliance as he tallied a rare triple-double to lead the Cheetahs past the Rams, 110-67, in the Elite Basketball Cebu City Season 15 on Sunday night, July 28, 2019, at the Visayan Glass Gym in Guadalupe.

Napao, who recently represented Cebu in the prestigious Chooks-to-Go Patriot’s Cup, scored 16 points, grabbed an incredible 27 rebounds and dished out 11 assists to help the Cheetahs remain unbeaten.

Bryan Gumampong and RJ Acha scored 20 points each for the Cheetahs while John Rodrigo added 19.

The Rams dropped to 4-2 (win-loss).

In another game, the Eagles grabbed solo second place with a 99-82 victory over the Panthers.

The Eagles down by five, 59-64, heading to the fourth but turned the tables around when it mattered most, outscoring the Panthers, 40-18, in the final canto to score the victory and improve their record to 5-1.

Former University of the Visayas (UV) great Randy dela Pisa led the Eagles with 36 points while Jarred Nacasabog and Mark Ynoc added 20 markers apiece.

Season 14 champs, Sharks, bested the Tigers, 96-72, for their second win in six outings. Five players scored in double-figures led by Luccinni Brigoli’s 18 and RV Dolloso’s 17 markers.

The Scores:

FIRST GAME

EAGLES (99) – Delapisa 36, Nacasabog 20, Ynoc 20, Jaca 12, Manila 8, Araño 2, Lubas 1

PANTHERS (82) – Cabasan 28, Buot 14, Abella 14, Dimitiman 7, Areja 6, Salarda 4, Sanchez 4, Panes 3, Co 2

SECOND GAME

SHARKS (96) – Brigoli 18, Dolloso 17, Bulan 14, Ortega 12, Encarnado 10, Campomanes 8, Guillen 4, Malana 4, Cabatino 4, Labagala 3, Labrador 2

TIGERS (72) – Bas 20, Tabay 16, Obeso 15, Bensig 8, Gersana 7, Espina 6

THIRD GAME

CHEETAHS (110) – Gumampong 20, Acha 20, Rodrigo 19, Napao 17, Santos 15, Tan 13, Solis 4, Yee 2

RAMS (67) – Soque 27, Besin 14, Baylosis 10, Carnacer 6, Matidios 4, Trangia 4, Macarandayo 2. /bmjo