PCSO-Cebu assures social services to continue despite betting outlets’ shutdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The social services of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will continue despite the President’s announcement over a video broadcast on Friday evening, July 26, that all games sanctioned by the organization are suspended.

On Monday, July 29, individuals seeking assistance from the PCSO continue to flock at their social services department in their Cebu office.

PCSO Cebu Manager Glenn Rada, in an interview with CDN Digital, assured that they would continue to serve clients seeking financial assistance.

He said that on Saturday, July 27, clients had dropped by their office to ask if their social services would likewise stop with the stoppage of the games.

“We are continuing with our charity services. Wala may instruction nga i-undang. Ang gisuspend is actually the selling (of ticket bets),” said Rada.

According to Rada, their social services arm caters to at least 40 clients a day.

He said that some P500,000 had also been allocated for the financial assistance grants.

Most of the financial assistance that they release are for medical assistance.

PCSO releases a maximum of P50,000 per client. However, Rada clarified that PCSO would not directly give the amount to the claimants.

“Clients apply for financial assistance at the PCSO office that has jurisdiction in the area where the hospital where they will be admitted is located because the payment will be direct from PCSO to the hospital,” said Rada.

Meanwhile, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) Chief Wilson Ramos assured that their social services function at the Capitol would not be affected by the stoppage order for all PCSO games.

Ramos said the province did not receive subsidy for its social services function from PCSO.

However, Ramos said they would continue to refer their clients who would need medical assistance to the PCSO.

Rada said the suspension of the operations of the PCSO agents would not automatically mean that they would not have the funds for their social services functions.

“Mo-remit ang mga agents namo. Kanang i-remit nila, we dont keep everything here sa local. We remit the bigger portion to the head office sa national … It doesn’t mean nga wala nay selling, wala nay funds. Naay funds but tua sa head office,” Rada said.

In Cebu, President Rodrigo Duterte’s order for the suspension of all games sanctioned by PCSO affected 12 Keno operators and 214 lotto outlets.

President Duterte said the suspension was needed due to alleged corruption within the organization.

Rada admitted that PCSO agents were worried about the possibility that the ban on their operations would not be lifted./dbs