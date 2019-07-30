SWU-Phinma vs. UC semis matchup on Tuesday

Games Tuesday:

Cebu Coliseum

5:30 p.m. – USJ-R vs. Hotel Fortuna-UC (HS)

7 p.m. – SWU-Phinma vs. Joemangs-UC

Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras will try for their very first finals appearance in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup when they face off against the Joemangs-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in the semifinals on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Armed with a twice-to-beat advantage, the Cobras need only to win once to book their ticket to the finals, where the reigning champions University of the Visayas (UV) await.

The task, though, will be a daunting one as standing in the Cobras’ way are the Webmasters of multi-titled head coach Yayoy Alcoseba.

UC pulled off an 83-80 victory over SWU-Phinma in their second round match-up to give them some momentum heading to their encounter set at 7 p.m.

In the high school division, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars will try to get the first spot in the finals when they tangle with the reigning high school champs, Hotel Fortuna-University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters.

USJ-R has really stood out in the preseason to take the second-seed, thus, needing just a victory to book their place in the finals.

UC, however, will be no easy out, especially with the return of versatile forward Isaiah Hontiveros, who made the decision to come back to the Baby Webmasters after spending the summer with Far Eastern University (FEU). /bmjo