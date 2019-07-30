Cebu Sharks take on Makati Super Crunch on Tuesday

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol will try to get their rollercoaster of a season on track when they face off against the Makati Super Crunch in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Season on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

The Sharks currently stand at 3-4 (win-loss), having lost to expansion team Mindoro Tamaraws, 73-94, in their last game.

Cebu gets no reprieve, as they must now take on a Makati squad that is looking for a team to vent their ire on after having lost to the Quezon City Capitals, 85-91, for their first defeat of the season in five outings.

Makati is stacked with former pros in Juneric Baloria, Rudy Lingganay, Simon Atkins and Jeckster Apinan, who are expected to cause headaches for the wards of Cebu head coach Titing Manalili.

Nevertheless, Cebu will no doubt be leaning on the exploits of big men Rhaffy Octobre, William McAloney and Edrian Lao as well as the perimeter marksmanship of Patrick Jan Cabahug who fizzled against Mindoro, managing just six points. /bmjo