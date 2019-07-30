Man bites snake into pieces after it attacked him

A man killed a snake by biting it into pieces after the reptile struck him at his house in Etah, India, last Sunday, July 28.

Raj Kumar was brought to a hospital after the incident, as per Asian News International via New Delhi Television yesterday, July 29.

The doctor treating him had misunderstood the incident when Kumar was brought to the hospital.

“A patient came to me and said that he bit a snake. I misunderstood [it] as the snake bit him. His condition is serious. He has been referred to another hospital,” the doctor said.

Babu Ram, Kumar’s father, later revealed that his son was drunk when he killed the snake.

“My son was drunk. A snake entered our home and bit him. He later bit the snake into pieces. His condition is serious. We are unable to afford the expenses of his treatment,” Ram was quoted as saying.

Kumar’s family cremated the snake’s separated body after the attack, as per report.