SITG eyed to hasten probe on Canlaon, Ayungon officials’ killings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Canlaon City Negros Oriental are planning to form a Special Investigation Task Group to hasten the investigation in the killings of a former Ayungon town mayor, a Canlaon City councilor and a Barangay Panubigan captain.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Joeson Paralag, Canlaon City Police Station chief, said in a phone interview on July 30 with CDN Digital that creating an SITG would speed up the investigation of the killings because more agencies could now help in the undertaking.

Paralag was referring to the investigation of the shooting deaths of former Ayungon town Mayor Edwel Enardecido and Canlaon City Councilor Ramon Jalandoni and Panubigan Barangay Captain Ernesto Posadas.

The three officials were killed on July 27.

Paralag said that with the slow pace of the investigation, having an SITG to investigate their cases would greatly help.

He said this was because they could now easily seek help from other police units in the Negros Oriental Police Office and their counterpart units like the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in the investigation of the cases.

He said he had already told Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, about his plan to form an SITG.

He said while they were waiting for their approval of their SITG request from their higher ups, they continue to gather information about the killings.

During the Police Command Conference on July 27 in Dumaguete City, there were at least 13 persons killed at that time in a week’s time in Negros Oriental.

According to the PRO-7, some of the killings could be attributed to the New People’s Army, others were believed to have been caused by a land feud./dbs