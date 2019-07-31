Three arrested in two drug busts in Cebu City

Cebu City Philippines—A woman and two men were arrested in separate drug busts by the operatives of the Cebu City Police Office here on Wednesday dawn, July 31, 2019,

Just past 12 midnight of Wednesday, the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Waterfront Police Precinct 3, led by station chief Police Major Joemar Pomarejos, led an operation in Sitio Lutaw lutaw in Barangay Santo Nino that led to the arrest of 43-year-old Maylene Batuto, a resident Barangay, Ermita Cebu City.

Batuto was caught with a sachets and one meduim pack of alleged illegal drugs.

A few hours later, another operation was also implemented by the operatives of the Mabolo Police Station led by its chief Police Captain Dexter Basirgo, this time leading to the arrest of two drug personalities.

Basirgo identified the suspects as Rolando Devivar, 43, and George Labrador, 41, both of residents of Cabantan Street in Bario Luz here.

The two separate operations yielded 18 grams of suspected drugs that has an estimated street value of P122,000. /bmjo