Southside Basketball League: Sheinkeish keeps unbeaten record intact 

Cebu City, Philippines—Sheinkeish took down the Happy Valley Walkers, 84-67, in the Southside Basketball League Season 3 last weekend at the Sacred Heart Center basketball court.

Jeff Gudes spearheaded Sheinkeish’s attack as he tallied 26 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals to help his team snatch the win and finish the elimination round without a single loss at 7-0 (win-loss).

In other games, the Goaldiggers the demolished the Hoops Junkies, 113-78, thanks to the 23 points and five rebounds of former Cebu Institute of Technology-University standout Clyvin Lima-Lima.

The Assassins also took out Nala by a whopping 47 points, 102-55, with Dave Cabanilla putting up 18 points and four assists in the lopsided victory.

The Warriors also overwhelmed the MAC All Stars, 96-80. Earl Sanchez helped the winning side get the victory by scoring 19 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out three assists. /bmjo