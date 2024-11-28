Undocumented Chinese nabbed in Bataan; Chinese army uniform also found

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities arrested 13 undocumented Chinese nationals in Bataan, where a uniform resembling that of the People’s Liberation Army was also found during the operation, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported on Wednesday.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, stated that the arrested individuals are crew members of the dredger vessel Harvest 89, anchored off Mariveles, Bataan.

On Tuesday, the agent of the vessel notified PCG of its departure to its next port of call at San Felipe town in Zambales to conduct dredging operations.

The PCG attempted to board the vessel for a pre-departure inspection, but they were denied entry, prompting them to “perform a more detailed inspection.”

“Upon boarding, the PCG composite team discovered nine undocumented Chinese crew members, all without proper documentation,” Tarriela said.

“During a follow-up inspection, an additional four undocumented Chinese nationals were found hiding, bringing the total to thirteen.”

“Additionally, a uniform resembling that of the People’s Liberation Army was found on board, raising significant concerns regarding the intentions of these undocumented individuals,” he continued.

