McAvyngyr Alob brings home another gold medal from PyeongChang World Taekwondo Hanmadang

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another Cebuano jin, McAvyngyr Alob, brought home a gold medal from the 2019 PyeongChang World Taekwondo Hanmadang held from July 26 to 30, 2019 at Yongpyong Dome in South Korea.

The 21-year-old Alob was part of Team Philippines which clinched the gilt in the Taekwondo Senior Aerobic International competition.

This is Alob’s fifth gold in the event. He has joined the same competition in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and this year and has brought home a gold medal each year.

Alob is the son of Avengyr Alob, the coach of the Avengers Taekwondo Club here in Cebu.

Together with Alob in winning the gold medal were Miguel Alexandre Baladad, Jade Ashley Carno, Daphne Ching, Clare Therese Gascon, Angelica Joyce Gaw, Nasstassia Limos, Marvin Mori and Zyka Angelica Santiago. The team was coached by Rani Ann Ortega.

The competition attracted close to 5,000 participants coming from 58 countries from Asia, Pan America, Europe, Africa and Oceania. /dcb