SHAABAA kicks off new season on Aug. 4

Cebu City, Philippines—Alumni of the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu will once again showcase their hardcourt skills as the 24th Season of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) kicks off on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Called the Cebu Landmasters Cup and backed by Gothong Shipping Lines and Gothong Southern Lines, 21 teams in three divisions are set to compete in this league that seeks to foster camaraderie and solidarity amongst former students of Ateneo de Cebu.

Competing in Division A are Batches 1989, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998, 1999 and reigning champions 1990, which will be led once again by multiple-time MVP, Dave Lim.

Division B is expected to be a wide-open race with reigning champions, Cebu Landmasters-2003, not competing. In the mix are Batches 2000, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Division C is being bannered by defending titleholders, Batch 2013, which will be led by Arc Gabrielle Araw-Araw. Crowding them for the crown are Batches 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018.

Teams will be playing a double round-robin in their divisions with the top two finishers advancing to the semifinals. As an added bonus, they will also be enjoying a twice-to-beat advantage. The third to sixth seeds will then clash in a knockout game for the right to advance to the semis.

The finals will be a best-of-three affair. /bmjo