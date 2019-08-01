‘Kadenang Ginto’ stars among judges in Queen Philippines 2019

Cebu City, Philippines—Say no more to Daniela Mondragon and Romina Mondragon memes.

Dimples Romana and Beauty Gonzalez, the stars of the hit afternoon television series, are coming to Cebu City for the Queen Philippines 2019 coronation night at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on August 10, 2019.

Cebuano master couturier Cary Santiago, the producer and overall chairman for Queen Philippines 2019, confirmed to CDN Digital that both Kapamilya stars will be part of the judging panel.

“I invited Beauty because she is my friend even before the ‘Kadenang Ginto’ series,” Santiago said.

Since Santiago believes that “Kadenang Ginto” stars are loved by Cebuanos, he also invited Romana to sit as one of the judges.

Gonzales plays the role of Romina Mondragon while Romana plays the role of Daniela Mondragon.

“Ni try ko ask if pwede si Dimples, ni okay man,” Santiago added.

(I tried to ask Dimples, she accepted the invite.)

Now on its third season, “Kadenang Ginto” made buzz online because of viral memes which also featured Cebu locations like the newly constructed Mambaling underpass, Mactan Bridge, and Carbon Public Market.

“Kadenang Ginto” also headlines Cebuano stars Richard Yap and Kyle Echarri, who play Leon and Kristoff, respectively.

Aside from Romana and Gonzalez, Santiago also confirmed that the other judges for Queen Philippines 2019 include high profiles from Manila headed by Bea Zobel de Ayala.

Queen Philippines is the grandest beauty pageant for transgender women in the country.

There are 35 candidates competing with five crowns up for grabs which are Queen Universe, Queen World, Queen International, Queen Earth, and Queen Tourism.

Prizes are P100,000, P80,000, P70,000, P50,000, and P30,000, respectively.

This is the comeback of Queen Philippines after a two-year hiatus. The last winner was Leyte’s Samantha Dodson, who was named Queen Philippines Universe 2017.

The pageant was first staged in 2009 with Rain Villagonzalo as the first grand winner. /bmjo