Sinas: Armed men arrested in Badian came from Negros, claim to be members of NPA 

Bohol, Philippines—Police confirmed the three armed men arrested in the town of Badian on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, who were suspected to be linked with the killing of four policemen in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental came from Ayugon town.

Police Regional Office Central Visayas Director Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas said in interview during the turnover of command in the Bohol Provincial Police Office here on Thursday, August 1, 2019, that Badian police believe the three are among of the suspects of the killing of the four policemen in Guihulngan City last July 18, 2019.

Sinas also said that two of the three arrested claimed they were members of the New People’s Army (NPA).

He said at press time, interrogation of the three is still going on.

In an earlier report, Badian Police Station chief Revelito Tadique said they received a report of three persons arriving the town southwest of Cebu through a pumpboat.

They intercepted the three and brought them to the Badian police station for investigation. /bmjo