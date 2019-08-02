Fire razes Korean-owned repair shop in Barangay Maribago

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The month of August has just started but already another fire hit Lapu-Lapu City around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Nagiel Bañacia, chief of the Lapu-lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, said the fire started from a car repair shop owned by a Korean national in Sitio Dutag, Barangay Maribago in Lapu-Lapu City.

The fire partially burned down two other houses near the repair shop.

The fire was raised to Task Force Alpha, which means fire trucks in the neighboring towns and cities are needed to help douse the fire.

The fire lasted for about 30 minutes.

Authorities declared “fire out” a few minutes past 10 p.m.

Initiaal investigation estimates the structural damage at P100, 000.

This amount does not include the damage on the cars and other materials located inside the shop.

Bañacia said authorities will still conduct further investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

No casualties were reported from the incident. / celr