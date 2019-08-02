BFAR to extend P500K assistance to fishermen in Cebu’s 2nd District

CEBU CITY—The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) has allocated over P500,000 for projects to benefit fishermen in Cebu’s 2nd congressional district.

BFAR-7 Director Alfeo Piloton and Representative Wilfredo Caminero of Cebu’s 2nd District signed on Friday, August 2, 2019, a memorandum of agreement for the implementation of the agency’s projects in the seven municipalities in the second congressional district, according to an emailed press statement from BFAR-7.

Piloton said BFAR-7 will be implementing the use the allocated amount in purchasing fishing boats and supplies as well as training for fishermen.

The projects will benefit the municipalities of Argao, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Boljoon, Oslob, Samboan and Santander.

He said the agency recognizes the need to promote food security by increasing fish production through the transfer of fisheries technology and training to fisher folks as direct participants in the proper management of the marine resources.

“In support to the National Fisheries Program of the government, BFAR-7 has assessed and identified the need to provide training and livelihood assistance to fisher folks in the Second District of Cebu,” the regional director explained.

Under the agreement, BFAR-7 will provide to these seven municipalities the fishing boats and equipment amounting to P585,262 to further uplift the socio-economic conditions of the fishermen.

Boljoon, Oslob, and Samboan will each receive two units of motorized fiberglass boats each costing P55,037.

Meanwhile, BFAR-7 will also turn over drift gillnets to Argao (two units), Samboan (three units) and Santander (three units). Each unit costs P22,070.

Dalaguete will also receive 2,700 kilograms of seaweed seedlings worth P40,500 while Alcoy will get six units of set longline costing P37,980.

These municipalities had asked BFAR-7 for livelihood support of the fishermen in their areas.

Aside from this assistance, BFAR-7 will also provide skills training and technical services on the construction and operation of these projects.

Likewise, BFAR-7 will supervise in the construction using recommended technology.

Moreover, BFAR-7 will coordinate with the local government units (LGU’s) and their respective Fisheries and Aquatic Resource Management Councils (FARMC) on the identification of sites as well as the selection and organization of fisher folks who will be the beneficiaries of the hands-on training.

To further improve the daily income of the fisher folk beneficiaries, BFAR-7 will provide technical support and develop marketing strategies to help the fishermen organizations sell their products. /bmjo